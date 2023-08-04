Billie Eilish pays tribute to late Angus Cloud at Lollapalooza with Euphoria song

The world continues to mourn the loss of Euphoria star Angus Cloud, who played the role of Fez in the show. A lot of his co-stars have come out to express the grief and pain of losing him. Last night, Billie Eilish used her stage at Lollapalooza to honor the memory of the actor. During her headlining set at the fest, she decided to perform Never Felt So Alone, for Angus. This is the single featured in one of the episodes of Euphoria. Here are the details of the performance.

Billie Eilish performs 'Never Felt So Alone' for Angus Cloud

The show started as usual with Billie performing some of her rehearsed songs. Bad Guy was a no-brainer for the crowd. By the end of the show, the lighting and staging took an emotional turn as it was time to pay tribute to late actor Angus Cloud. Billie Eilish chose the song that featured in Euphoria. As the closing piece came to an end. The crowd was in disbelief as they all missed the young actor.

Actors open up on Angus’ demise

A lot of his co-stars have come forward to express their grief about the loss of the you the star. Besides, dedicating it entire peace to the actor in her lollapalooza set, Billie Eilish had also expressed her thoughts on the actor’s passing. Co-stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney also posted dedicated memorials for him on their Instagram. The actress said that she wished to have shared more hugs with him. While the reason behind the demise has not been revealed, a lot of the fans believe that it was the passing of his father that led to him going into depression.

As the fans continue to miss the young actor, the world still has a chance to see his last piece of work come to screens. According to reports, Angus had completed the shooting of an action thriller movie weeks before he was back home to meet his father. It is only a matter of time until the film is ready to be screened.