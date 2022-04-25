Billie Eilish pokes fun at herself after tripping on stage during Coachella 2022 performance

Billie Eilish returned to the Coachella stage for the second weekend of the music festival and gave yet another electric performance. In the middle of her performance though the 20-year-old singer tripped and fell on her face on the stage. It was a misstep that caused her to fall and the singer joked about the moment and laughed at herself.

Elish tripped on stage right after the stage lights dimmed as the singer was getting ready to deliver a performance of Getting Older. After taking a fall on her face, the singer gathered herself and joked with the crowd saying, "I just ate s**t! Ouch! You guys, I just ate a** up here." She continued to laugh at herself and further said, "I'm good. It was dark! Ouch! I tripped on the f*****' fire thing!"

As for her Coachella performance, after leaving fans mesmerised with her performance over the first weekend where she also joined Khalid to perform their track Lovely, the singer returned for another epic night over the closing weekend. Eilish had another surprise for her fans as she brought out a special guest -- Hayley Williams of Paramore to join her on stage. The duo performed to Williams' popular track Misery Business.

Billie previously performed at the valley music festival in 2019. She had famously forgotten the lyrics to All the Good Girls Go to Hell during her performance. This year, the singer was among the headliners alongside artists such as Harry Styles, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.

ALSO READ: Grammys 2022: Billie Eilish performs nominated song Happier Than Ever, pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins