Billie Eilish posts a new selfie flaunting her blonde hair look and we're obsessed with it

Billie Eilish recently revealed her new blonde hair look and has now posted another unmissable selfie sporting the same.

Billie Eilish took the internet by storm as she revealed her blonde look. The Grammy award-winning singer fooled everyone as she was sporting a wig for nearly six weeks including the 2021 Grammys ceremony. In a quirky TikTok post, Eilish was seen lifting a green and black wig off her head leaving fans in shock. Later, on Wednesday, March 17, Billie shared her new blonde look on Instagram, finally bidding adieu to her signature green hair.

Whilst interacting on Instagram, the Bad Guy singer also let out a secret revealing that her hair has been blonde since two months. The singer on Sunday, March 21 shared another post on Instagram showing her new look. This time, in a selfie, Eilish is seen showing off her curtain bangs while the rest of her hair is pulled up in a bun over her head. Eilish has been receiving a lot of love from her fans for her new look.

Check out Billie Eilish's post here:

With over 20 million likes on her first post showing off her blonde hair, Eilish may even have broken some Instagram record. In fact, according to BBC, the picture now stands among 10 most-liked photos on the platform. Of course, this is not the first time Billie is setting some great records, who can forget her Grammys sweep from 2020 for being only the second person to win in all the top four categories.

As for the 2021 Grammys ceremony, Billie was seen attending the socially distanced awards show in Los Angeles along with brother and producer Finneas. The singer took home Record of the Year honour as well as in the song written for the visual media category for her No Time To Die song.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish drops her signature green hair by bleaching it blonde; Grammy winner now has curtain bangs

Share your comment ×