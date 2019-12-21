Billie Eilish proves how big a fan she is of Justin Bieber in a carpool karaoke

The dynamic duo of Billie Eilish and James Corden also talk about the experience she had when she met the As Long as You Love Me singer Justin Bieber at Coachella.

The When The Party's Over singer Billie Eilish featured in a carpool karaoke with James Corden for his show, The Late Late Show. The singer proves how big a she is of the What Do You Mean? singer Justin Bieber. In the 17 minute long segment, the My Boy singer Eilish and James Corden drove around singing many songs of Billie Eilish like bad guy, all the good girls go to hell, and Ocean Eyes.

The dynamic duo of Billie Eilish and James Corden also talk about the experience she had when she met the As Long as You Love Me singer Justin Bieber at Coachella. She also made sure to do the rap by Ludacris from Baby. The hilarious carpool karaoke saw the singer play her song like See Through and the Beatles’ song “I Will on a ukulele. The drive seemed like a fun ride and the fans got excited as the singer Billie Eilish got chatty and candid. The Listen Before I Go singer Billie Eilish spoke about some rules that were laid down at the home and how she had to follow them throughout her childhood.

The Six Feet Under singer Billie Eilish took James Corden who is the host of the Late Late Show to her home and showed him her beautiful house. The fans were actually thrilled to see how stunning the house looked. Billie Eilish made it a point to introduce the host and guest James Corden to her pet, named Spider.

