Billie Eilish REACTS to already breaking a record with her unreleased album: I hope it doesn’t disappoint

Billie Eilish’s upcoming album Happier Than Ever, which is slated to release on July 30 has already proved to be a hit, as it broke the Apple Music record for the most pre-added album with over 1,028,000 pre-saves. With the help of pre-adding an album, fans can get access to the said album as soon as it is released.

According to Apple Music, via Just Jared, pre-adding albums make fans 4.2x more likely to listen to newly released songs. Around 2/3rd of the listeners also revisit the album the same week. When asked Billie about her reaction to the news, she excitedly replied that it is “nuts”. Adding to the high expectations that fans have for her upcoming album, Billie also said that she hopes that the album “does not disappoint” anybody. The singer’s debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? had previously held the record for most pre-saves, which was taken over by The Weeknd’s After Hours album. Claiming the record with her upcoming album one more time, she made sure to thank her fans for this monumental achievement.

Billie, in conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, has shared her happiness about returning with a new album. She urged her fans to not think of her as “gone”, rather the singer, 19, said that she is “right here” and has “been here the whole time.”

Speaking of how the pandemic did not allow artists to meet fans physically, she said that due to the current constraints, she wanted the prove to her fans that she is “still theirs” despite not being able to hold offline shows. “It’s been really, really destructive to not have shows and to not be able to see them [her fans]...I think that [the current pandemic situation] made them totally go crazy,” shared Billie.

