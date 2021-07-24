Billie Eilish reflects on how her new album Happier Than Ever made her confident, happy and more creative

Singer Billie Eilish recently spoke to VEVO and reflected on what a happy place she’s in right now as her album Happier Than Ever comes closer to its release. In the chat, the 19-year-old singer got candid about her upcoming album, and what she went through while making it. "I wanted to make a very timeless record that wasn't just timeless in terms of what other people thought, but really just timeless for myself. I gathered a lot of inspiration from a lot of older artists that I grew up loving," she said in the interview.

"And, you know, mostly Julie London, and a lot of Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee. And then the songs in the album are all over the place. And very versatile and different to one another, but also are very cohesive, which is like a big goal for me is to make things feel like the same project, but not like the same song over and over again, " the Bad Guy singer added.

"The main thing that I would hope is, for people to hear what I say, and then go, 'Oh, God, I feel like that I didn't know that I felt like that. But this is how I feel,' and maybe make a change in their life that makes them happier," she went to add. "I don't want to get too specific, because I think it's really for the listener to decide, I don't want to put the ideas into their brains, because I want them to feel 100% that their own interpretation is the right interpretation," Billie remarked.

Eilish explained that she had a lot of "self-reflection" while making the album — a process that felt "very natural and satisfying." "Before, I always felt under pressure and anxious and felt like I wasn't doing enough, right, or doing a good job. Or this isn't good enough. I felt like I wasn't very talented at the time, and I actually feel much more confident in my craft now," she says candidly. "And I feel that I've worked really hard on that. And I think that this album was made in a very perfect time for me creatively," the Grammy-winner said. For the unversed, you can mark your calendars for July 30 as Billie’s album Happier Than Ever releases then.

