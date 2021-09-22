Billie Eilish REVEALS about launching vegan Air Jordan sneakers with Nike; SEE POST

Fans of Billie Eilish will soon be able to purchase shoes created by the "Bad Guy" singer herself. On Tuesday, the 19-year-old star took to her Instagram and revealed the forthcoming release of two Air Jordan designs with Nike, both of which would be vegan, like Eilish, and composed of more than 20% recycled material.

Check out her post here:

As per Page Six, The Air Jordan 15 has been Eilish's "favorite" style "since [she] knew what Jordans were," and she remembers "begging" for a black-and-red pair. “When I got them … I looked at them as if they were $1 million sitting right in front of me,” she said. Her version is a monochrome tan hue that matches her "Happier Than Ever" period style. “This is not a popular shoe and I don’t give a f—k,” she said of the 15s. “Because what you feel about something you love deeply is all that matters in the world.”

Meanwhile, she described Nike's Air Jordan KO 1s as "the best shape with everything — with pants, shorts, dresses, skirts... I really like how they make your legs look,” she said as per Page Six. The sneakers also include her offset person logo, which she created when she was 14 and has been on a lot of her previous products. Added Eilish of the bright green hue she chose for her pair, “This color is such a classic, stupid, little ‘old me’ thing, I guess. I really wanted to kind of have almost like an ode to myself … this was me, for a while.”

However, Eilish is a well-known advocate for eco-friendly fashion, having recently consented to wear an Oscar de la Renta ball gown at the 2021 Met Gala on the condition that the company discontinue the use of fur in its designs. Meanwhile, Eilish's sneakers will be available initially on store.billieeilish.com on September 27 and then on Nike SNKRS on September 30.

