Billie Eilish reveals being 'attracted' to women 'physically' and emotionally post-dating men; DEETS inside

Billie Eilish recently shared some personal aspects of her life, including her feelings towards women and struggles with gender identity, in a new interview with Variety. Keep reading to find out what the Bad Guy singer revealed.

Billie Eilish reveals being attracted to women

The 21-year-old singer, known for hits like Male Fantasy and Happier Than Ever, spoke openly about her connections with women, stating that despite finding it challenging to relate to girls in the past, she has always admired and loved them deeply. Billie expressed “I love them so much. I love them as people,” Billie said. “I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

Billie Eilish continued, “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

During the conversation with Variety, Billie also revealed her ongoing struggle with gender identity, confessing that “I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you,” she shared. “I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine. I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl. I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl.”

Billie Eilish's past relationships

While Billie has not publicly dated women, she has been in public relationships with men. Her most recent relationship with Jesse Rutherford, lead vocalist of The Neighbourhood, ended amicably in May after nearly a year together. Billie emphasized Jesse saying “Very very good friends only. My homie forever,” and clarified that the split was without any involvement of cheating via Teen Vogue.

Addressing her previous relationship with Matthew Tyler Vorce, Billie clarified that they split in May 2022, with Matthew accompanying her on tour before the breakup. Despite rumors, Matthew denied any infidelity after their separation, highlighting the mutual respect she maintains with her ex-partners.

Billie's candid revelations not only provide insight into her personal experiences but also contribute to broader discussions about sexuality and gender identity. Her honesty and willingness to share her journey may resonate with others facing similar struggles, fostering a sense of understanding and acceptance.

