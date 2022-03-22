Billie Eilish reveals feeling pressured while writing the theme song for No Time To Die

Billie Eilish discusses the stress she faced when creating the title song for Daniel Craig's James Bond film No Time To Die. Eilish joins a long line of musical artists who have attempted to write a James Bond theme tune, including Adele, Jack White, Alicia Keys, Tina Turner, Wings, Chris Cornell, and Shirley Bassey.

However, Eilish's song, "No Time to Die," was released in February 2020 (far before the film's several pandemic-related delays). It went on to reach remarkable success, earning a Grammy Award, a Golden Globe, and being nominated for an Oscar. Crafting a James Bond theme has long been an ambition of Eilish, who rehearsed composing Bond songs for years before landing the No Time to Die gig.

Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas O'Connell discussed their work on the theme song in an interview on Deadline's Crew Call podcast via METRO, with Eilish admitting that she felt pressure to perfect the track. The major source of stress, according to Eilish, was knowing that Daniel Craig, James Bond himself, had to approve the song before it was featured in the film. Billie said, "Daniel had to be the one to sign off on it and it’s a really big deal to him, it’s his entire last 17 years or something, and that’s a lot for him.

She further said, "It was his last film, it’s something that has taken over his life for as long as he’s done it and been incredibly important ... Of course this movie is going to be the most important because it’s the last one. The song needs to be good." The smokey lounge-style enabled Eilish to tap into her tendency to dwell in decadence, which was a terrific option for the No Time To Die theme tune. Interestingly, Billie Eilish's musical comfort zone is on the other end of the dramatic range, so she naturally concentrates her song on the delicate, breath-soft lyrics and melodies featured in the 25th part of the James Bond series.

