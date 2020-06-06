Billie Eilish REVEALS her body image issues are the result of not feeling ‘physically desired by somebody’

Billie Eilish opened up about her body image issues and revealed that they are the result of not feeling physically desired in her previous relationships.

Billie Eilish opened up about her body image issues by delivering a powerful message against body-shaming in the arena tour video earlier this year. In the moving video that was posted on YouTube on May 26, the 18-year-old songstress can be seen slowly stripping off her clothes while addresses body shamers in the background. In her latest interview with GQ, the No Time To Die singer revealed that her body image issues are the result of not feeling physically desired by anybody in her past relationships.

She stated that he wears baggy clothes because she does not feel desired. Speaking about her past boyfriends, the singer said, “Here's a bomb for you: I have never felt desired. My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it's a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody. So I dress the way I dress as I don't like to think of you guys, I mean anyone, everyone, judging [my body], or the size of it," she said.

She also mentioned that even though she currently prefers wearing baggy clothes, he never stops herself from wearing what she feels like. “That doesn't mean that I won't wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before," she added. Billie also admitted that she does not mind when images of her body go viral on social media. However, she did speak about feeling trapped by her clothing style. “Sometimes I feel trapped by this persona that I have created, because sometimes I think people view me not as a woman,” the Bad Guy singer said.

She further reflected on the meaning behind her “Not My Responsibility” which saw her stripping her clothes and fearlessly addressing her body image issues while speaking about the public perception of her body. “That tour video was about all that. It is me saying: look, there is a body underneath these clothes and you don't get to see it. Isn't that a shame?" Billie explained.

“Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed layers, I'm a slut. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it – and judge me for it. Why make assumptions about people based on their size?” she said in the clip. The video instantly went viral and her fans praised her for confronting her body shamers.

“My body is mine and yours is yours. Our own bodies are kind of the only real things which are truly ours. I get to see it and get to show it when I want to," she told GQ. She has opened up about how being in the public eye affects her and her body image issues in several other interviews. During an interaction with Vogue, the singer admitted that while growing up, she did feel comfortable in her body because it started developing at a young age. “I just hated my body. I would have done anything to be in a different one," Eilish said.

She revealed that she wanted to be a model but she did not have the perfect body for the job. “I really wanted to be a model, really bad, and I was chubby and short. I developed really early. I had boobs at 9. I got my period at 11. So my body was going faster than my brain."In a 2019 Calvin Klein advertisement, Billie reflected on her choice of clothing. The singer stated that she prefers wearing baggy outfits because she feels if people can’t see her body, he would have anything to judge.

“That's why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion, because they haven't seen what's underneath," she said in the ad. Last year, in an interview with Elle, the singer asserted that she is not opposed to showing off her body. “I'm gonna be a woman. I wanna show my body. What if I wanna make a video where I wanna look desirable?" she said.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian considers moving to a different house to avoid divorce from husband Kanye West?

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×