Billie Eilish REVEALS her equation with 'good friend' Justin Bieber and his helpful advice

Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber are known to have been close since the former shot to fame as a teenager in the music industry. Bieber who earned worldwide fame at a young age himself has been protective of Eilish and in a recent interview, the Bad Guy singer revealed how helpful he has been in her journey towards becoming a major pop star. Billie gushed about Bieber saying he has helped her deal with fame with his helpful advice and also referred to him as the "sweetest baby ever" while promoting her new album, Happier Than Ever on The Morning Mash Up show.

The 19-year-old singer in her interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up revealed the sweet relation she shares with Justin and said, "I love him. He's a good friend of mine." Further adding on about Bieber being there for her, Eilish mentioned, "He has been so helpful for me, in terms of just like dealing with fame. And he'll call me sometimes and just say stuff that makes me just feel heard and like there's somebody else that goes through the same stuff, so it's really nice to have him."

Bieber himself has previously mentioned how he'll be there for Eilish if she needs him while drawing on his own experience of being a young musician in the industry and the pressures it comes with.

Eilish has turned out to be one of the biggest revelations for the music industry and received massive success with her first album itself. At 18, Eilish created history as she replaced Taylor Swift as the youngest-ever solo winner for Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards. She also became the first woman to win Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist all the major honours in the same year.

On July 30, Eilish released her new album Happier Than Ever, consisting of 16 tracks. The singer herself has dubbed it as her best work ever while announcing the same.

