Billie Eilish REVEALS her hilarious reaction to Britney Spears dancing to her songs: I almost pooped my pants

Billie Eilish reacted in the most relatable way to Britney Spears dancing on her tracks. on her Apple Music radio show, me & dad radio, the Bad Guy singer revealed her fascination with pop icon Britney Spears.

Billie Eilish is voicing her love for 90s pop star and icon Britney Spears. In a new episode of her Apple Music radio show, me & dad radio, the 18-year-old singer came across a song by the pop star and revealed her fascination with the pop icon. “So I’m just playing this playlist on shuffle because I don’t want to have to go through and pick. So I’m just letting my phone decide what’s next. And my phone has decided to play Baby One More Time by Britney Spears,” Billie said on her show. “Yeah. This is an incredible song. Dude, this era of Britney was just mind-blowing,” the singer revealed.

“Shout out to Britney too, because lately, she’s been… Or since I was on Instagram, which was weeks ago now, she posted a couple of videos to my songs and I almost pooped my pants,” she added. “So I love you, Britney. But this one, this is a classic. Everybody knows Baby One More Time. I used to dance in the living room to this on my tiny little horrible speaker. Let’s go. Let’s go, Britney,” the Ocean Eyes singer exclaimed.

Previously, Billie spoke about her obsession with Justin Bieber on the same radio show that she hosts. In that episode of Billie Eilish's Apple Music radio show Me & Dad Radio, the Bad Guy singer and her father, Patrick, were joined by Eilish's mother, Maggie, as a special guest. The trio talked through a bevvy of topics, including Eilish's childhood fascination with singer Justin Bieber--in particular, her reaction to the music video for his 2012 hit As Long As You Love Me. Maggie revealed that they were even considering sending Billie to therapy over her obsession with Bieber. "I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy. You were in so much pain over Justin Bieber," Maggie noted.

ALSO READ Billie Eilish’s parents almost sent her to therapy over her increasing obsession with THIS pop singer

Share your comment ×