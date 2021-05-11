Billie Eilish reveals how a fan inspired her to go blonde; Looks back ‘I don’t know what came over me’

Billie Eilish recently opened up about what convinced her to dye her hair blonde during a surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Pop icon and musician Billie Eilish made a surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up about her recently debuted blonde hair. The 19-year-old Ocean Eyes singer spoke about the bold move and said: “I’ve been wanting it blonde for a while. I don’t know what came over me. I saw a fan edit when I had green hair. It was like me, with whatever hair colour I had, and they just edited blonde hair on me and I was like, ‘Ah! So sick! I want it!’” Billie said.

She continued, “So I kind of thought of it as a dream. I didn’t think it was going to happen because my hair has been through so much. I thought I would burn it all off if I tried, but I did it!” Previously, Billy revealed that she has been trying to go blonde since January 2021 and it took her 6 weeks to fully achieve her look.

Back in April, the 19-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories and asked her fans to give her some questions to answer. “Does your hair feel damaged or healthy after the bleaching process?” one fan asked. Billie responded, “Honestly so healthy and I wasn’t expecting that at all. It’s actually healthier than it’s been in a longggggggg time,” Billie said.

Another fan asked Billie why she hid the blonde hair. If you didn’t know, she recently revealed that she wore a wig for weeks, including at the Grammys, before debuting the blonde locks. “‘Cause it took six weeks to accomplish,” Billie explained. She then shared a photo from the first round of dying her hair.

