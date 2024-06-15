Billie Eilish Reveals The Message She Would Give to Her 10-Year-Old Self And It Involves Justin Bieber

Alex Wolff and Billie Eilish took over the Off the Cut segment by Vogue, which aired on Friday. During the segment, the Chihiro singer revealed a message she would send back to her younger self.

The duo spoke about their strong friendship bond and posed various questions to each other. One of the questions from Wolff sought Eilish’s advice for her 10-year-old self. Belieber Eilish had the most amusing answer.

Billie Eilish reveals what she'd tell her younger self

Wolff asked Eilish if she could send her 10-year-old self a message from the future, what she would choose to say. Billie promptly responded, "I would say, 'You can and have and do call Justin Bieber at any given time.'"

The Justin Bieber superfan gushed, "Any time you want, you can, and he'll answer." Eilish's younger self would have been shocked to know that the poster on her wall is now friends with her in real life.

Eilish recounted the first time she met Canadian pop star Justin Bieber at Coachella during Ariana Grande's set. This anecdote was previously shared by her on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke in 2019. She discussed how anxious she was to meet Bieber, of whom she is a massive fan.

Belieber Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber have a beautiful friendship

According to Eilish, seeing Bieber at Coachella had been nerve-wracking since it was going to be so much. The Bad Guy hitmaker told Corden how she felt, stating, "I can't take it. I can't have to do this show and Justin Bieber's going to be there." She was able to identify him immediately when he went onstage with Grande, just from his unique gestures and the clothes he wore, like a true superfan.

In 2019, Billie Eilish collaborated with Bieber on a remix of her hit song Bad Guy. In an emotional interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, as part of promoting his album Changes, Bieber opened up about their friendship.

He recalled feeling protective of Eilish due to his own tough times as a young artist and expressed his desire to support her. He stated that he wishes not only to be with her but also hopes that she does not undergo any unpleasant experiences, emphasizing that he is always there for her.

Eilish responded to Bieber’s heartfelt comments on Instagram, encouraging her millions of followers to listen to his Changes album. She posted pictures of herself as a teenager wearing Justin Bieber T-shirts, and not to forget, there were the classic JB posters on her wall as well.

