Billie Eilish reveals why she ditched her blonde hair aesthetic; says she "had no idea" who she was

Billie Eilish, the Grammy-winning sensation known for her ever-changing hair aesthetics, recently opened up about her journey with blonde hair, revealing that what started as a fun experiment turned into a struggle with identity. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times , Eilish shared the highs and lows of her hair transformations, reflecting on how certain phases impacted her sense of self.

Billie Eilish's unstoppable green hair era

The evolution of Billie Eilish's hair has been as dynamic as her musical career, with each color marking a distinct era. Recalling her green hair phase in 2019, Eilish expressed a sense of invincibility during that time. She shared, "2019, that period of my life when I dyed my hair green, I was completely unstoppable. I felt like I was on the moon. And I remember at the time being like, I'm finally happy. I’d never been happy before, and I just wanted to stay happy."

Billie Eilish on being swallowed up by her blonde hair

In contrast, Eilish discussed her experience with blonde hair, which she initially anticipated would coincide with the release of her 2021 album, Happier Than Ever. Despite the initial excitement, she confessed that the blonde era did not unfold as expected. Eilish revealed, "I completely had no idea who I was. I came up with this whole aesthetic, and I just got swallowed up into it."

Eilish added looking back at the time and shared that her brunette look of the past feels completely different from her actual self. She stated, “I look back at that and I’m like, ‘Who is this brunet?’ A brunet! That wasn’t me.” Eilish however returned to her blonde look for the, What Was I Made For? MV, to which the singing sensation revealed that “It was a full-on wig city.”

In a move reflective of her journey toward self-discovery, Eilish has returned to her signature black hair, now accented with red roots. Ellish in the past has even revealed on her social media that black is her favorite hair color to live in. Billie Eilish's candid reflections on her hair transformations provide a glimpse into her distinct personas presented to the audience through her songs and looks.

