Billie Eilish REVEALS why she had to keep her blonde hair a secret

Billie Eilish recently answered fan questions on Instagram and also revealed the reason why she kept her blonde look a secret.

Billie Eilish who recently debuted her new look on Instagram left fans in a shock as she got rid of her signature green locks. The Grammy-award winning singer recently in a Q&A session with her fans revealed the real reason why she had to keep her blonde look under wraps. Eilish had on Instagram revealed that she was wearing a wig during the Grammys 2021 ceremony and later shared selfies showing off her new look on Instagram.

Speaking about the hair lightening process, Eilish revealed that it took months to convert her hair colour. When a fan asked about why she kept it as a secret for long, the Bad Guy singer said, "Cause it took six weeks to accomplish." Eilish also shared a picture from the "first round" of the hair dying process where she is seen sporting a blonde top but still had hues of red at the bottom, showing how the bleaching process was.

The whole process of Billie's hair lightening took six weeks until she got the perfect platinum blond hue. Eilish also answered a fan's question about the bleaching process being harmful. The singer wrote, "Honestly so healthy and I wasn't expecting that at all."

While answering these fan questions, Billie was seen showing off her golden locks and was also seen wearing a mask. The singer also confirmed that the last picture she had of herself sporting the green locks was from January 2021. She also posed along with the wig she wore at Grammys 2021 and confirmed that she was wearing it after a fan quizzed her about the same.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish drops her signature green hair by bleaching it blonde; Grammy winner now has curtain bangs

Share your comment ×