Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas O'Connell reacts to nepotism backlash; Says they pay their parents a salary

Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas O'Connell reacts to nepotism backlash and states that their parents did not know anyone from the music industry. Here’s what he said.

Finneas O'Connell was recently slammed on social media for downplaying his privilege and not acknowledging the part nepotism played in his and his sister Billie Eilish’s success. Billie and Finneas’ mother, Maggie Baird, is an actress and screenwriter, and their father, Patrick O’Connell, is an actor. And according to social media users, it was easier for them to make their way to the music industry because they had famous parents. In a series of now-deleted tweets, Finneas reacted to the criticism by stating that the brother-sister duo actually financially support their parents.

Finneas and Billie mostly work together on music and he even produced his sister's multi-platinum debut album Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Which came out in 2019. He received backlash after posting an inspirational message on Twitter. “Shooting your shot' is promoted widely and I think honestly, it's a little overrated. Work super hard alone or with your closest friends. Make s--- so good it speaks for itself. Don't pester people to work with you, let them come to you,” he wrote in now-deleted tweet.

Shortly after he shared the post, may accused him of succeeding as a result of nepotism. People even accused him of not acknowledging how his race and class gave him privilege over others, Insider reported. Reacting to the comments, Finneas replied to a tweet that read, “Finneas was born in Los Angeles to actress and screenwriter Maggie Baird and actor Patrick O'Connell.” “During my life time, our parents were never able to fully financially support us off of their work as actor," he wrote.

Our dad worked 12 hour days 7 days a week as a construction worker for Mattel and our mom was a teacher,” he wrote. While the tweet has been deleted now, it did not go unnoticed. In the post, he also added their parents did not know anyone from the record industry and couldn’t help them. “Our parents gave us love but knew no one in the record industry. Anyone who saw our tour in 2019 knows our dad insists on sweeping the stage each night before we perform,” the tweet read. ALSO READ: Billie Eilish wants THIS popular actor to be the next James Bond; Find Out

