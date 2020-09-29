Billie Eilish’s documentary featuring her private moments with family & friends to RELEASE in February 2021

Billie Eilish’s documentary which promises to give a sneak peek into the singer’s private moments with family and friends is reportedly slated to release in February 2021.

Billie Eilish‘s documentary is coming sooner than you think! According to reports via Variety, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry will be headed to theatres and on AppleTV+ in February 2021. The documentary film will follow the 18-year-old Grammy winner as she geared up for the release of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

That album went on to sweep the Grammys, winning her the trophies for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. It will also feature Billie‘s private moments with family and behind-the-scenes of her public appearances.

Just recently, Billie made her own voice heard about the upcoming election, encouraging her fans to use their own during her performance at the Democratic National Convention last month. The 18-year-old Grammy winner urged fans everywhere to use their voices and vote in the upcoming election by saying: “You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess — Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about,” Billie began. “We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID — not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality.”

“And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake; someone who is building a team that shares our values,” she added. “It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out,” Billie adds. “We all have to vote like our lives and the world depends on it — because they do. The only way to be certain of our future is to make it ourselves. Please register; please vote.”

