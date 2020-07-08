Billie Eilish’s parents almost sent her to therapy over her increasing obsession with THIS pop singer

In a recent chat with her parents via Apple Music radio, Billie Eilish’s parents revealed how they almost sent Billie to therapy over her fixation on Justin Bieber.

In a recent episode of Billie Eilish's Apple Music radio show Me & Dad Radio, the Bad Guy singer and her father, Patrick, welcomed Eilish's mother, Maggie, as a special guest. The trio talked through a bevvy of topics, including Eilish's childhood obsession with singer Justin Bieber--in particular, her reaction to the music video for his 2012 hit As Long As You Love Me. Maggie revealed that they were even considering sending Billie to therapy over her obsession with Bieber. "I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy. You were in so much pain over Justin Bieber," Maggie noted. "It was so intense, it caused you so much pain!"

Earlier in the episode, Maggie recalled Billie crying en route to a dance studio while listening to the 2012 hit. She detailed, "Driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, sobbing, and then driving back and sobbing." As per Maggie, even though everyone knows about Billie's admiration for Justin, she wanted listeners to understand that the song As Long As You Love Me was "a big part of it." Billie supported her mother's memories by adding, "I would watch the music video for this song and just sob."

And the track still affects Billie to this day. As Billie and her parents played As Long As You Love Me for listeners, the Ocean Eyes singer found herself getting emotional and had to turn off early.

In the interview, Eilish and her parents also discussed her previous struggles with mental health, which she reflected on heavily in her song Listen Before I Go. "With Listen Before I Go, I was worried that people would hear it and kind of be triggered by it and be offended, but all I’ve seen is, fans talking about how much it’s made them feel comforted. And hearing someone going through the same thing you’re going through doesn’t make you feel worse about yourself, it makes you feel a little better," the Grammy winner said.

While her struggles are only just a few years behind her, Eilish is feeling much more positive now. "There was a period where I cried every single day of my life when I was like 13, 14, 15. Every single day I cried," she remembered. "And 17, 18, I cried barely at all. I’m proud to say I barely cry anymore and it's one thing I’ve overcome." She added: "This is a big deal. Not that it’s wrong to cry, but it’s a good thing I feel happier in my life and I don’t want to cry anymore."

