Billie Eilish says making THIS song from Happier Than Ever album took a toll on her mentally and physically

Billie Eilish recently released her sophomore album Happier Than Ever which has been closest to her heart on July 30. With her second album, Eilish is already enjoying great success given that it has already debuted at number No 1 on the Billboard chart. In a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram with her fans, Billie answered some interesting questions relating to her new album.

When a fan quizzed the 19-year-old singer about one song from her album that turned out to be a difficult one to work on and left her mentally and physically exhausted, Billie shared a screenshot of her song Getting Older from the Happier Than Ever album. The song talks about previous trauma and dealing with one's own truths.

Previously, Eilish had also spoken about the same song in her interview with LA Times. Speaking about why she wasn't sure about the song and said, "I have experienced some stuff that I have never spoken about, and I don’t want to at all…I don’t want to f*****g talk about it." Eilish did mention that she wanted her fans to know that she has had a difficult past too and wanted to express it through the song.

As for the rest of the album, Happier Than Ever consists of 16 songs of which the singer has already dropped music videos for My Future, Therefore I Am, Your Power, Lost Cause, and NDA. Eilish has expressed how emotional she is about her second album and after its release, also shared a post on Instagram saying that she felt like crying after it was finally available for her fans to listen to.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish's new album 'Happier Than Ever' debuts at No.1 on Billboard 200 chart