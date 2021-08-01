Billie Eilish says she has a ‘terrible relationship’ with her body; Reflects on how social media impacts it

Teen singer Billie Eilish recently got candid about body-image issues and how they are related to her confidence. In a candid chat with The Guardian, the Happier Than Ever singer, 19, opened up about the pressures of always trying to look good. “I see people online, looking like I’ve never looked. And immediately I am like, oh my God, how do they look like that?” Billie said.

The singer added that even now, there are moments when she catches herself comparing herself to others. “I still see it and go, oh God, that makes me feel really bad,” Billie explained. “And I mean, I’m very confident in who I am, and I’m very happy with my life.” She added, “I’m obviously not happy with my body but who is?”

But when it comes to her on-stage presence and performances, Billies said that she forces herself to “disassociate from the ideas I have of my body.” Billie then explained that wearing baggy clothes makes it “easier to move in without showing everything.” She added, “they can be really unflattering. In pictures, they look like I don’t even know what.” “I have such a terrible relationship with my body, like you would not believe,” Billie continued, “so I just have to disassociate.”

Just yesterday, the singer spoke to The Morning Mash and thanked a fellow once-teen singer for helping her handle fame. Talking about Justin Bieber, Billie said, “He’s a good friend of mine. He has been so helpful for me, in terms of just, like, dealing with fame.” “He’ll call me sometimes and just say stuff that makes me just feel heard and like there’s somebody else that goes through the same stuff. So it’s really nice to have him,” she explained.

Also Read: Billie Eilish 'feels like crying' after releasing Happier Than Ever album: I grew so much in the process