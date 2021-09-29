Billie Eilish says 'still pinching myself' after attending No Time To Die premiere with Kate Middleton & more

It was a star-studded night in London on Tuesday as Daniel Craig and the lead cast of No Time To Die walked the red carpet for the film's premiere. Also seen attending the premiere were members of the royal family such as Kate Middleton and Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Bille Eilish who also walked the red carpet with her brother Finneas recently took to Instagram to share her excitement about attending the premiere event.

Since Eilish and Finneas composed the original song for the Bond film, titled No Time To Die, the 19-year-old singer and her brother were among the guests invited for the premiere. Taking to Instagram, Billie expressed how thrilled she was to get the opportunity to work on the film's song and be associated with such a major film.

Sharing photos from the glamorous premiere event, Billie wrote, "still pinching myself that i was involved in this film at all @007 THE WAIT IS OVER!!" The snaps posted by Billie included her posing alongside her brother Finneas, her meet with the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and also click with the film's cast members such as Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and more.

The premiere event saw Billie interacting with the royal family members including Kate Middleton and also Prince Charles.

Eilish's theme song for No Time To Die was released in early 2020 to coincide with the film's original release date that April although because of the pandemic, the film's release was postponed multiple times and is finally set for September 30, 2021.

