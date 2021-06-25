Billie Eilish shares a selfie saying 'miss u' in her first post since apologising for racial slur controversy

Billie Eilish left fans wondering about whom her recent Instagram post is dedicated to after she wrote "miss u" as the caption.

Billie Eilish recently received backlash from netizens following a video of her surfaced on social media where the singer was seen using a racial slur. As per reports the video showed Billie Eilish mocking an Asian accent. After being called out on social media, the Grammy Award-Winning singer apologised in her Instagram story and said that she was "appalled and embarrassed." In her first post since the controversy, Eilish has now shared a new selfie of herself.

Eilish took to Instagram to share a selfie where she is seen gazing at the camera with hopeful eyes. In a cryptic caption along with the photo, Billie wrote, "hiiiiiiiiii miss uu." The singer's mention of "miss u" in her caption prompted several users to check if Billie had tagged someone on the picture, particularly her rumoured boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce. Although, Eilish had not tagged anyone and it seemed the reference may be simply directed at her fans.

As for her recent racism controversy, Eilish stated that she was aged 13 or 14 at the time of the video and in her apology note wrote, "Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry."

Check out Billie Eilish's new selfie here:

On the professional front, Eilish's new album, Happier Than Ever is slated to release on July 30. The album has been described by Billie as the "favorite thing I’ve ever created." As per the singer's recent interview with Rolling Stone, the upcoming album will have songs revolving around the themes of abuse and trauma, as well as romance and lust.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish apologises for using derogatory Asian term in old video; Issues clarification

Share your comment ×