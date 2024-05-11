250 Plus Artists Support Ticket System Reform

Hundreds of musicians are signing an open letter asking Congress to pass the Fans First Act, a bill that aims for deceptive and predatory ticket resellers. What is this bill about and why do celebrities want this? Keep reading to find out.

The Fans First Act: Here is all we know!

Billie Eilish, Lorde, Green Day, Dave Mathewes, Sia, Train, Becky G, and Chappel Roan are among the prominent faces who are supporting The Fans First Act which will address the issues with the current live event ticketing system. This bill was first introduced by Senators Cornyn, Klobuchar, Blackburn, Welch, Wicker, and Lujan, and the bipartisan TICKET Act, sponsored by Schakowsky, and Armstrong, which passed out of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, addresses the live event ticketing system. The letter claims current practices leave fans and artists alike exposed to the predatory practices of bad actors within the secondary ticketing market.

This bill if passed would crack down on predatory ticket resellers and illegal bots plaguing the concert industry. It will increase transparency protect consumers from fake or over-prived tickets and hold those who are involved in such activities. Stephen Parker, the executive director of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) recently said that it is very much clear that all participants of the live events be it artists, venues, or fans, demand comprehensive ticketing reform and consumer protection from the practices that have affected the US.

What will the bill do? Details!

The letter signed by celebrities was delivered to the Chairwoman of the Senate Committee of Commerce, Cantwell, and Ranking Member, Cruz and it was organized by the Fix The Tix Coalition, a movement run by NIVA and Eventbrite. They will collaborate with more than 30 live event industry organizations to collectively come forward and solve the issue of ticket sales. Issues with the ticketing industry have grown in the past few years where consumers have faced long wait times while trying to get Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in 2022 which also went up to Dept of Justice and a lawsuit from fans.

The Bill will include details like:

Transparent Ticket Sales

Mandates full disclosure of ticket costs, including fees, at the initial selection stage.

Requires clear breakdown of ticket costs and terms of purchase.

Specify seating details to prevent misrepresentation.

Protection of Consumers

Strengthens enforcement of the BOTS Act against bot usage.

Mandates proof of purchase to consumers within 24 hours.

Requires full refunds for event cancellations.

The bill will also impose penalties on illegal resellers and establish a dedicated complaint-reporting website for fans.

