Billie Eilish SLAMS people calling Drake ‘Creepy’ for texting her; Says ‘Everybody’s So Sensitive’

Billie Eilish clapped back at people for calling Drake creepy for texting her. She said there are more important things happening in the world that people should be worried about. Read on to know more.

Billie is not going to let people troll Drake for being friends with her. The social media users heavily criticised the God’s Plan rapper for being creepy after Eilish revealed during an interview that the two have exchanged texts. In her latest interview with Vogue, the 18-year-old singer reacted on the backlash faced by Drake and defended the rapper. Calling the internet a “stupid mess,” the Bad Guy songstress pointed out that everyone has become so sensitive lately.

During an interview with Vanity Fair in 2019, Eilish was asked about the famous people she has become friends with after her success. That’s when the singer revealed that she and Drake have exchanged texts a couple of times. She stated that Drake is one of the nicest people she has met in the industry. While it was a big deal for the singer to be friends with one of the most popular rappers in the industry, her revelation did not go down well with her fans who though Drake was being creepy.

Speaking to vogue, the singer asserted that what Drake was subjected to, wasn’t right. She stated that there are more important things in the world people should be worried about. Defending Drake, Eilish stated that he is a fan of her works and it is okay for grown up men to appreciate a young artist. During the interview, Eilish also reflected on her historical Grammys 2020 win and said she everything I so surreal that she is speechless.

