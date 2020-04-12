Billie Eilish slams rumours about featuring in a sex tape; Says people pretend to be her

Billie Eilish rubbishes rumours of featuring in a porn film and says people put on a green and black wig and pretend to be her.

Billie Eilish recently chatted with Dazed and lashed out at rumours which claim that the singer has featured in a porn film. "You think I would be having s*x on a train in daylight? With a dress on and fishnets and a f**king peace-sign necklace? Dog, come on!," Billie stated. The 18-year-old singer also went on to talk about how some people put on coloured wigs and pretend to be her when she was asked about the sex-tape that went viral.

"People put a f**kin’ green and black wig on and go out in public and pretend to be me", Billie vented. "They hire security and get a nice car, to be famous for a day. I think that shit is so f**kin’ annoying!" She further added, "It’s so mean. Every day I’m afraid someone is gonna do something, either fake something viral, or there’s gonna be some…I don’t even know what. It makes me look bad, if they’re being a d**k, then everyone’s gonna think I was a d**k," Billie expressed her concern.

It seems like Billie Eilish is being surrounded by controversy off late. Before the s*x tape rumour went viral, Billie was called names and criticised for her body as she shared pictures of herself in a bikini. The 18-year-old took a trip to Hawaii two months back and shared a few bikini-clad pictures of herself from her lush holiday. Billie was trolled for her pictures on social media to which she gave back saying, "You know what, I feel comfortable with my belly right now and I wanna show my belly,’ I should be allowed to do that."

