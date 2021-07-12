Billie Eilish SLAMS troll who suggests that the singer ‘sucks now’ as she’s in her ‘flop era’

Billie Eilish recently reacted to a troll who suggested that the Bad Guy singer has entered her “flop era.” Scroll down to see Billie’s response.

Singer and pop icon Billie Eilish recently reacted to a troll on social media who stated that Billie is in her “flop era.” The 19-year-old Eilish saw the comment, which read: “It is just me or is Billie in her flop era like why does she suck now…,” and responded with a TikTok video. “Literally all I see on this app,” Billie posted in a TikTok of her own, adding, “Eat my dust my tits are bigger than yours.”

This isn’t the first time Billie has stood against the backlash. Back in May 2021, Billie spoke to Vogue and discussed her song Your Power, revealing that the song is “an open letter to people who take advantage — mostly men.” Addressing abuse against people, Billie also refers to her own abuser in the song. However, she told fans to “not just try to figure out who I’m talking about” in the song. She told the magazine, "Because it’s not about that … It’s really not at all about one person. You might think, ‘It’s because she’s in the music industry’ — no, dude. It’s everywhere." Adding hat her own abuser did not belong from the music fraternity.

The 'Bad Guy' singer added, "I don’t know one girl or woman who hasn’t had a weird experience, or a really bad experience. And men, too — young boys are taken advantage of constantly. People forget that you can grow up and realize s**t was f****d up when you were younger."

