Billie Eilish SLAMS US President Donald Trump and encourages citizens to vote: He is destroying our country

Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish voiced her views on politics while speaking at the 2020 Democratic National Convention yesterday. While encouraging citizens to vote, the singer criticised the administration under Donald Trump and praised former VP to Barack Obama--Joe Biden.

Billie Eilish made her thoughts loud and clear in a powerful message ahead of her performance at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Wednesday. The 18-year-old Grammy winner urged fans everywhere to use their voices and vote in the upcoming election. “You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess — Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about,” Billie began. “We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID — not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality.”

“And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake; someone who is building a team that shares our values,” she added. “It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out,” Billie added. “We all have to vote like our lives and the world depends on it — because they do. The only way to be certain of our future is to make it ourselves. Please register; please vote.”

Earlier this week, former First Lady Michelle Obama also voiced her concerns with Donald Trump’s administration while praising Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Former First Lady Michelle spoke at DNC yesterday and said: "Over the past four years, a lot of people have asked me, 'When others are going so low, does going high still really work?'" she said. "My answer: going high is the only thing that works because when we go low when we use those same tactics of degrading and dehumanizing others, we just become part of the ugly noise that's drowning out everything else. We degrade ourselves. We degrade the very causes for which we fight."

However, Obama stressed that "going high" doesn't mean we should put a smile on our faces and accept everything as it is; it means standing against hatred and facing the "cold hard truths," like understanding why Trump is the wrong president for the country. "He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head," she said. "He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is."

ALSO READ: Michelle Obama describes Donald Trump’s administration as ‘total chaos’; Says he lacks empathy

Share your comment ×