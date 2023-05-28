Billie Eilish SLAMS ‘women-hating’ trolls who call her ‘sellout’ for evolving style: You guys are true idiots
Billie Eilish hit back at trolls who attacked her for her evolving sense of style, and called her a ‘sellout’. Read on to find out what the singer had to say.
Billie Eilish is not one to mince her words when it comes to expressing herself.
On Saturday morning, May 27, the 21-year-old singer took to the story feature on Instagram and posted a series of notes as she addressed the criticism she has been receiving lately for her changing sense of style. More on this below.
Billie Eilish hits back at trolls who attacked her sense of style
Lately, Billie has been at the receiving end of criticism for moving away from her earlier ‘boyish’ sense of style and instead embracing her femininity. In the first story in a long series, the Happier Than Ever singer wrote, “Letter to some comments i be seeing sometimes. I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i’d be hotter if i acted like a woman.”
Billie Eilish Instagram post
She further continued, writing, “and now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blah… you guys are true idiots LOL i can be BOTH you f-cking bozoz LET WOMEN EXIST!”
Billie also mentioned that women are ‘multifaceted’ and can be interested in multiple things.
She concluded her rant by addressing anybody who has an issue with her sense of dressing, “suck my absolute c**k and balls you women hating a** weirdos.”
In other news, recently it was reported that Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have separated after less than a year of dating.
