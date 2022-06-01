Billie Eilish splits from boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce; Latter denies cheating rumours

Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce have parted ways. The couple's split was confirmed by Vorce who took to Instagram to react to the same and also addressed the cheating rumours that had been doing the rounds. Matthew in his story also seemed to call out Eilish's fans who supposedly flooded him with messages over their breakup.

While the Bad Guy singer herself hasn't responded to the split, Matthew in his story wrote, "Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumours and LYING on the internet is dangerous."The actor further also addressed how fans were reacting to their split and added, "The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can do. Live your own life."

Billie and Matthew sparked dating rumours after they were spotted hanging out together last year. The duo managed to keep their relationship extremely private and Eilish didn't even make it Instagram official. In June last year, Billie's boyfriend hit the news after fans dug up his old social media posts consisting of offensive language—expressing bigoted views about the Asian and LGBTQ+ communities.

Following the same, Vorce made a public apology for the same saying, "It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for. I shouldn't have used this language in the first place and I won't use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused."

