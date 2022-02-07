Billie Eilish STOPS concert to provide medical help for a fan who couldn't breathe

Billie Eilish cares immensely about her fans and it was particularly evident from the way she recently handled an incident at one of her concerts. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Eilish recently stopped her concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, to get medical help for someone in the crowd with breathing issues.

The singer who has been currently performing Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, paused her gig midway to figure out what the situation was and help out the fan who seemed to be having some trouble. As per ET, Eilish asked the fan, "You need an inhaler?" and later asked her crew. "Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?"

After obtaining an inhaler, Billie then instructed the crowd around the fan to step away as she said, "Give her some time. Don’t crowd." Eilish also asked the fan, "You need to come out or are you OK? Are you sure?" and later also blew a kiss and said, "I love you." A video from the concert has been going viral on Instagram.

Several fans reacted to the video and lauded Eilish for her prompt action in helping out the fan. This is not the first time that the singer has stepped up for her fans, previously she had stopped a live performance at The Governors Ball music festival in New York City back in September when she found there happened to be some disruption among the crowd. The singer had asked her security to step in and resolve the issue before restarting her performance.

