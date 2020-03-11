Billie Eilish strips down at concert to make a powerful statement against body shaming; Details Inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Billie Eilish took her clothes off at a concert in Miami to slam body shaming. Read on to know more.

Billie Eilish is taking a powerful stand against body image criticism. The 18-year-old singer, who has been subjected to body shaming time and again, kicked off her world tour by taking off her shirt during her Miami concert. Unlike most of her music industry peers, Billie is known for covering up her body in oversized clothes. While the singer revealed last year that she prefers wearing baggy clothes to avoid being sexualised, people continue to criticise her fashion choices.

During the concert, Billie played the video in which she spoke about being shamed for her body and style. As the video played in the background, the Grammy winner started taking her clothes off until she was standing in just her bra. “Do you know me? Do you really know me,” she said at the beginning of the clip. “If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size,” she said during the concert, according to a report by the New York Post.

this moment will go down in the music's story, BILLIE IS SO ICONIC pic.twitter.com/aaHu0mFtmF — juan (@watchmyxanny) March 10, 2020

“We decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth. If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?” she added. She addressed this issue before in a 2019 Calvin Klein ad. “I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that's why I wear big, baggy clothes—nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know?” she said in the video. ALSO READ: Billie Eilish calls out YouTuber for impersonating her: Please stop, you make me look bad

