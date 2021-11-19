Billie Eilish to take on double duty as Saturday Night Live host and musical guest on THIS date

Billie Eilish is all set to make her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live and we bet fans can't wait to see the singer dish out some hilarious jokes in her monologue. Not only that, but Eilish will also serve as the musical guest for the episode. Eilish's confirmation as host for the upcoming episode of SNL was announced via the official Twitter account of the show.

The Happier Than Ever singer will appear on the show second time as a musical guest but will be making her hosting debut on December 11. The singer will be promoting her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which has already been tasting immense success as it launched at the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart Eilish recently also performed songs from the album for a filmed tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl, which has been released on streaming.

The Season 47 of Saturday Night Live has already seen some amazing stars make their hosting debut including Kim Kardashian, Kieran Culking among others. For the upcoming show, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu will be taking on the hosting duty along with Saweetie as the musical guest.

After Billie Eilish, the 2021 final episodes of Season 47 of Saturday Night Live will be hosted by People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 aka Paul Rudd. The actor will be accompanied by Charli XCX as the musical guest. Re-sharing the SNL news on her Twitter handle, Charli reacted to being included on the episode with Paul Rudd and wrote, "me and zaddy paul on @nbcsnl ooop!!"

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish ANNOUNCES launch of her new fragrance: Most exciting thing i've ever done