Billie Eilish talks about Daniel Craig's beautiful blue eyes and her nervous meeting with the star

Recently, the pop sensation Billie Eilish went on Seth Mayers' talk show and shared her fangirl moment with the James Bond avatar Daniel Craig. Billie has been making headlines for getting her first Oscar nomination for her rendition of the Bond theme song on the latest James Bond movie No Time To Die which came out in 2021.

Billie revealed that she met Craig while she was working on the song which was in 2019. Billie explicitly mentioned that she was only 17 years old then and the process of making the masterpiece was long drawn as she had to "pretty much" give an audition to get the deal. Then Mayers asked the awaited question, "you got to meet Daniel Craig," Eilish shared that she was indeed nervous about meeting the massively famous star and admitted, "it's James Bond." The Bad Guy singer then went on and added, "He’s a DILF," via ET Canada.

Mayers then agreed with the pop star and hilariously confessed that when it comes from him the same sentence sounds wrong, "I found when I said it, it’s weird," he laughed and added, “But I want you to know that I’m in full agreement." Billie told the talk show host that he surely "should be." The Grammy Award winner also remarked that it was Craig's eyes that did a number on everyone as she said, "Those eyes, girl."

Meanwhile, Mayers added that even though both of them had blue eyes too, they were no competition to Craig's eyes, "we can’t even be in the same room with that man’s eyes." Eilish then disclosed that when she met the Bond actor she was mesmerised, "They look crazy. When I met him I was like, ‘Whoa.'"

