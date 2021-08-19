Billie Eilish TEASES fans with a new poster from her upcoming Disney concert film; SEE PHOTO

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever concert film will be released on Disney+Hotstar for fans to cherish the singer’s process of creating the entire album. A Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne directorial, the special film will explore the various themes of Eilish’s new album along with taking them on a trip to her birthplace in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram, Eilish shared a new teaser image with her fans as she posed with her animated character from Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. Stating her excitement in the caption of the post, Eilish said that the special project will stream soon. Fans needn’t worry about the release date, as the singer has already announced that the film will release on September 3. Previously, Eilish had also shared a trailer where she and her brother Finneas were witnessed to be performing in Hollywood Bowl.

Earlier, after the release of her album, she admitted not being able to ‘process’ that her album was finally out. According to Eilish, making Happier Than Ever was the most ‘fulfiling’, ‘satisying’, and ‘profound’ experience for her. “I love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to [sic],” Eilish shared. Revealing that she felt like ‘crying’, the Bad Guy singer opened up about going through a period of ‘self realization’ while working on the album.

Check out Billie Eilish’s post:

Meanwhile, Eilish had recently opened up about facing stalkers, for which she feels scared to stay alone at home. She admitted to having moved to her parent’s place to get rid of her ‘irrational fears’ related to over-possessive followers.

