Billie Eilish TEASES a surprise for fans with her new post; Says 'things are coming'

Billie Eilish hinted at an upcoming surprise as she shared a new post on Instagram suggesting that big things are to come.

Billie Eilish seems to be prepared to drop some big news and she decided to give her fans a bit of a tease ahead of it. The Grammy Award-winning singer who recently went platinum blonde and shocked her fans with her new look may now be hinting at an upcoming album or a new song with her latest post. Eilish shared a picture of herself sporting the blonde bob and along with it shared a cryptic caption suggesting that a big announcement was due.

Eilish took to her Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself where she was seen flaunting her platinum blonde locks. Along with the picture, the Bad Guy singer wrote, "Things are comingggg." This caption certainly left her fans in a frenzy who couldn't stop discussing about what the big surprise could be. Many even seemed convinced that Eilish could be announcing a new collab soon.

Not long ago when Billie's brother and collaborator Finneas was asked about Eilish's new album, the singer-producer remained vague about it and dodged the question saying, "Can't confirm or deny" to TMZ.

Interestingly, Billie Eilish's picture also became a point of discussion among fans who wondered what the 'G' embroidered on her cardigan stood for. The singer was seen wearing a pearl necklace along with it.

Check out Billie Eilish's post here:

In the meantime, Eilish recently revealed why she had to wear a wig at the Grammy Awards 2021 ceremony considering her platinum blonde shade took more than six weeks to sit. Previously, the singer was synonymous for her green locks.

