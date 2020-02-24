Billie Eilish wants THIS popular actor to be the next James Bond; Find Out

Since the upcoming film is going to be Daniel Craig's final performance as James Bond, Billie Eilish knows exactly who should play the popular character after Craig.

Billie Eilish, who recently became the youngest artist to create a title track for a James Bond film, revealed who she would like to see in the role after Daniel Craig. No Time To Die is the 25th film of the James Bond franchise and is also Daniel Craig's fifth and final performance as 007. According to Billie, the character should be next played by Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan. According to a report by Esquire, the 18-year-old singer, during a radio interview, said Jordan would kill it as Bond.

Considering that Michael B. Jordan is known for his intense and charming personality, he would make for a great Bond. However, we are not sure how the fans would react to a black 007. Recently, Idris Elba was slammed by many on social media after he was rumoured to be one of the contenders for the role. After facing racism, the actor told Vanity Fair that it was disheartening to see the people’s reaction because they were judging him based on the colour of his skin.

Check out Billie Eilish's James Bond song here:

Meanwhile, Billie recently revealed that before the song could be a part of the eagerly awaited film, it had to be approved by Craig because if he did not like it, it wouldn't have made it to the movie. During her appearance at BBC Breakfast, she also mentioned that she always wanted to create a bond song and had instructed their team to inform and involve her if any such project came up. ALSO READ: No Time To Die: Billie Eilish REVEALS she got Daniel Craig’s approval to create James Bond title track

