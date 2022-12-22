Billie Eilish's 21st Birthday: All about the Christmas-themed party attended by Kendall Jenner and more

Billie Eilish turned 21 on December 18 and the singer hosted a rather star-studded bash to celebrate the same as who's who of the entertainment industry arrived at a Los Angeles venue. From singers to actors and comedians, several popular faces attended Eilish's Christmas-themed bash. Her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford was also in attendance.

Billie's celebrity-filled bash fellow musicians Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber , Avril Lavigne, Dove Cameron, and Olivia Rodrigo. Also, Justin's wife Hailey Bieber was present with her BFF Kendall Jenner. Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira was also seen at the party. The guest list also included Sabrina Carpenter, Khalid, Lauren Jauregui, Hailee Steinfeld, Njomza, Jesse Jo Stark, Noah Cyrus, Raveena, Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin, MadeinTYO, Judas and the Black Messiah star Dominique Fishback and many more.

Billie's PDA moment with Jesse Rutherford at her party

As seen in a video reposted to Billie's Instagram Story on December 18, the Grammy winner and her new boyfriend, The Neighbourhood singer Jesse shared a kiss amongst a crowd of party guests at the event. Billie and Jesse went Instagram official with their romance in October and also made their red carpet debut at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 5.

Billie's birthday dress and party decor

The holiday-themed bash saw the Bad Guy singer wearing a mini dress and long gloves that seemingly gave a nod to Mean Girls' costume. As reported by Teen Vogue, the venue was decked with a version of the North Pole and a disco ball ceiling. The decor also included life-size snow globes, handmade 3D ornament was given out as party favours. There were also Christmas trees, ribbons and a giant Santa's sleigh for photo ops at the party. The decor on one of the walls also read, "A Billie Christmas to all — and to all a goodnight."

As for Eilish's birthday cake, it was a multi-tiered treat covered in peppermint and candy canes. Several photos and videos from the bash were shared by Lil Nas X, Dominic Fishback and more on their Instagram posts.