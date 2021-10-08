Billie Eilish's brother Finneas thinks her fame is 'dangerous'; Here's why

Billie Eilish at 18 has become a global sensation and has managed to create history with her success. The singer's brother and collaborator Finneas recently opened up about how he feels about his sister's meteoric success and whether he aspires to enjoy fame like her. While talking to Adelaide Now, Finneas stated that he finds Eilish's fame "dangerous."

As per The Daily Mail, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter mentioned that Billie's level of fame is scary. He said, "People who don't listen to her music or like her music at all still want a picture with her just to prove they've seen her like sighting Bigfoot in the woods. And that's dangerous because that's where you're not treated like a person, you're treated like an animal in the zoo or something."

The Break My Heart again singer further mentioned that he doesn't hope to be as famous as his sister. Finneas mentioned that there's a level of fame he does not wish to "dip his toes" into.

As for his sister Billie, the singer has managed to make her mark on the music industry with her back-to-back hits. From making history at the Grammys to now becoming the youngest ever singer to headline Glastonbury festival, Billie holds to her name several records.

Eilish recently announced the dates for her Happier Than Ever World Tour in 2022 and will also be heading to Australia for the same. Billie recently expressed her excitement about starting her world tour and said, "It's just gonna be crazy. It's gonna be jumping and screaming and getting low. It's gonna be so much fun. I cannot wait."

