Billie Eilish's new album 'Happier Than Ever' debuts at No.1 on Billboard 200 chart

Billie Eilish has scored her second number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with her new album Happier Than Ever. The album topped the chart with 238000 equivalent album units in the US. The first album to reach such a height for the singer was her first studio album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ which had spent three non-consecutive weeks at the top spot since its release in April 2019. Billie’s first studio album had even won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and Top Billboard 200 album during the Billboard Music Awards 2020.

However, Billie’s other albums including ‘Don’t Smile At Me’ had earned the 14th spot in the Billboard 200 chart, while ‘Live At Third Man Records’ and ‘Prime Day Show x Billie Eilish’ had reached the 55th and 87th positions respectively. Along with Billie, the other albums that have graced the Billboard 200 chart include The Kid LAROI’s F*ck Love at the 2nd position, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour at the 3rd position, Prince’s album Welcome 2 America at the 4th position, and Doja Cat’s Planet Her at the 5th position.

Recently, Eilish had also reflected upon what she meant to convey with her new album and brand new songs. The singer, 19, in a conversation with VEVO, said that she wanted to make a ‘very timeless record’ for which she gathered inspiration from ‘a lot of older artists’ that she grew up admiring. Eilish even went on to name a few of her inspirations, including Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee, and Julie London. The Bad Guy singer emphasized on how the ‘songs in the album are all over the place’ but also ‘very cohesive’ which she admitted was her main goal.

