Billie Eilish's New Album Hit Me Hard And Soft Debuts At No. 2 On Billboard Hot 100; Taylor Swift's TTPD Takes First Spot

A new day had dawned, and with it, Billie Eilish showed no signs of stopping as she returned with her fifth studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. This album debuted in the second week with unprecedented success, placing it at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. This accomplishment is a major accomplishment for the singer-songwriter, which is a great feat since it is the biggest week she has ever sold records.

Specifically, for the chart dated June 1 that corresponds to the US-based sales data for the week ending on May 23, “Hit Me Hard and Soft” sold 339 thousand equivalent album units. This figure remains the largest weekly unit Eilish has been able to amass in her career. Even crazier, 191,000 of these units come from physical album sales, which forces us to keep considering Eilish as a polished pop artist of her generation.

Breaking it down further to the regular sales figure which was a staggering $ 480m, half of it, or 90,000 units were from vinyl sales. This incredible accomplishment also strengthens the trends meaning the young Eilish is one of the leading performers in the music world with her influence not only on the virtual space but also on vinyl fans.

Billie Eilish’s steady rise, moreover, speaks for her dancing abilities and the encouragement of her fans. The new songs are released throughout the calendar year and with each one, she challenges the self-imposed restrictions and redefines the parameters within the music industry. But judging by the popularity of ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ this song remains a seemingly relentless force that makes Eilish’s fame shine even brighter.

With 339,000 equivalent album units earned, Hit Me Hard and Soft outsold Eilish's debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", which registered 313,000 units in its opening week. This marks Eilish's largest sales week to date, surpassing the 170,000 units the debut album pulled in its opening frame. Hit Me Hard and Soft now stands as Eilish's third album to reach the top two on the Billboard 200 chart, joining the success of Happier Than Ever in 2021 and When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

This consistent track record underlines Eilish's timeless appeal and the loyalty of her fans. Eilish's bid to reach the top, however, was spoiled by Taylor Swift, who retained the No. 1 slot on the June 1 chart with The Tortured Poets Department. Swift's album continued at No. 1 for a fifth week, posting 378,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. That means the combination of both powerhouse singers takes over the music industry, as both of their albums enthrall audiences and achieve remarkable success on the charts.

Billie Eilish electrifies fans with 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' album rollout and World Tour announcement

Billie Eilish treated her fans to quite a spectacular album rollout with Hit Me Hard and Soft. Following the album announcement on April 8, Eilish put up two exclusive listening events in May, one at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the second at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. But that's not all; even AMC Theatres joined the fray with a listening event screening across more than 100 theaters in the U.S. on May 16-17. Capping it, Eilish dropped the official music video for the album single Lunch on May 17, the same day the album dropped.

Moving forward, Eilish has announced a huge world tour in support of Hit Me Hard and Soft, which is to be launched on September 29 in Quebec. It will go on until July 2025, as fans have already begun to siphon tickets for all her upcoming shows. Three October shows at New York's Madison Square Garden are already sold out, as are three December shows at the Kia Forum. With so much demand, it's evident that Eilish is still a star, bright, and her global fans are waiting to see her electric performance live.

