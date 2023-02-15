Billie Ellish has a major fan moment with Lala Del Ray: Here is what you need to know

Billie Ellish couldn’t contain her excitement as she met her idol and all-time favourite singer, Lala Del Ray, whom she admired as a child. The two shared the stage for an Exclusive interview with Interview Magazine.

Billie Ellish gushed about Lala Del Ray.

Ellish, who posed as the interviewer, couldn’t stop herself from sharing a little bit of the past, where she mentioned how her phone lock screen was a photo of the singer, that it was her first phone, which she got. She went on to mention and quote a few things: "I sang "Brooklyn Baby" at the last [talent show] I did," Elish added. "I’d film myself covering your songs and pretend that I was going to blow up on YouTube from them, and then they’d get two views." Obviously, it all worked out for her in the end.

By further mentioning how "absolutely stoked" she is to be with Lala Del Ray, whom she admired so much and still holds the same feeling for, it absolutely feels beautiful to know that Billie Ellish truly had a dreamy moment with the singer.

About Lala Del Ray's Album:

The interview went on, where the singer Del Rey spoke about the turmoil that she had to face during the leak of her album, "Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?"

It brought back all this weird tension of, "I know it’s not about money, but what else are they seeing if they can somehow transcribe all the words in the song?" I started getting nervous about peripheral things, and then I told everyone I wanted to wait until August because I wasn’t feeling ready. Then, as things started to leak, I thought, "You know what? It has been done for a year, so I’ll just move ahead with it.'"

The singer, Del Rey, also revealed about her new album, which she is all set to release on March 24 and which originally had an even longer title: "Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?" Pearl Watch Me On: Ring a Bell Psycho Lifeguard.