Billie Ellish on making her TV debut with James Corden at 15: ‘I was nervous..'

Taking over the industry at a very young age, she made her own statement in the industry with her baggy clothes and iconic neon hair, which did make her stand out in the crowd when Billie was first making her appearance.

Considering how she has grown over the past years is commendable, which made the "You can see me in the crown" singer revisit the memory lane about how she felt when she was in her early teen era making her debut over high-ranking shows, which is when she revealed about her first encounter where she reflected on her 15-year-old television debut on The Late Night with James Corden.

After featuring a picture of Billie on his show, James, 44, questioned Billie, 21, about what she recalled happening that day.

On which Billie recalled, ‘'I remembered that I was very nervous,'. 'I was very sick. I was sick for many years, I feel like. Everything I did made me sick. My voice was kind of messed up, and I was really nervous. I just wanted to do a good job.'

When she got questioned by James on that, he met exactly the same person back then, which made Billie quote about how she has taken over the industry by playing a role in Swarm, which was one of her ideal jobs.

Billie also mentioned Donald Glover being her all time favorite actor.

What is Billie up to with her new album?

Billie also said that she has been recording songs in her brother Finneas' home's studio in the basement.

That's where we recorded our most recent album, and since then, Billie remarked, "we've been doing it again."

But "This time is very different." Every time it has been demonstrated it turned out to be unique, she said.

James presented a video of Billie's latest performance as the main act for Lollapalooza in South America and questioned her about how she interacts with a crowd that big.

'You can't really,' Billie mentioned. 'I love playing festivals. It's one of my favorite types of shows to do. It's just a sea. You stand there, and it's just endless people.'

Which is one of the reasons that makes her give the performance with more effort Billie claimed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish reflects on how her new album Happier Than Ever made her confident, happy and more creative