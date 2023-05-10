Billie Lourd gets emotional at her late mother Carrie Fisher's Walk Of Fame ceremony; Actress expresses gratitude

Actress Billie Lourd gave an emotional speech at her mother, Carrie Fisher’s Walk of Fame ceremony. Fisher, who played the role of Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise was honored with the Hollywood Walk of Fame star recently. Lourd said she was grateful that her children get to know a “piece of her” mother through the movies. She got teary-eyed as she remembered her late mother. Carrie Fisher died in December, 2016.

Billie Lourd honors her mother ‘Star Wars’ Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher was best known for her work as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies. Billie spoke about her mother’s legendary role. She narrated the time she went to Comic-Con with her mother dressed up as Leia and was shocked to find that so many attendees did the same. She spoke about her mother’s fame and the love her fans gave her. “People waited in line for hours just to meet her. People had tattoos of her. People named their children after her. People had stories of how she saved their lives,” Billie recalled. She spoke about how the role her mother played was "more than just a character."

Billie went on to say that nobody could play Leia’s character as well as her mother. She summed up Leia’s character perfectly saying, "She's a feeling. She is strength. She is grace. She is wit. She is femininity at its finest. She knows what she wants, and she gets it. She doesn't need anyone to rescue her because she rescues herself — and even rescues the rescuers.”

She also confessed that she grew up thinking her mom was an “embarrassing” figure. Until all the young boys in her school told her that they “fantasized” about Princess Leia, she admitted that her perspective changed when she finally decided to watch the movie. Billie remembered, “That day, staring at the screen, I realized no one is, or will ever be, as hot or as cool as Princess Leia."

Billie’s love for Star Wars

The actress revealed that after her mother passed away, she had “fallen deeply in love with Leia and the entire 'Star Wars' universe." Billie herself has appeared in small roles in the last three Star Wars movies. Lourd spoke about how she gets to share the movies she loves with her husband, Austen Rydell, and her two children, Kingston and Jackson.

Billie got teary-eyed as she added, "I feel so lucky that even though they won't get to meet my mom, they will get to know a piece of her through Leia, and I will get to tell them that the little lady in the TV is my Momby, their Grandmomby.”

Did Billie exclude her mother’s siblings from the ceremony?

Carrie’s siblings, director and producer Todd Fisher, and her half-sister Joely Fisher were not present at the ceremony. Joely Fisher took to Instagram to write, "For some bizarre, misguided reason, our niece has chosen not to include us in this epic moment in our sister’s career. This is something Carrie would have definitely wanted her siblings to be present for."

In a statement, Billie clarified that she and her mom’s siblings "have no relationship." She continued, “The truth is I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why.” The actress added in her statement, “To be clear — there is no feud. We have no relationship. This was a conscious decision on my part to break a cycle with a way of life I want no part of for myself or my children.”

