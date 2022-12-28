Billie Lourd remembers mom Carrie Fisher 6 years after her death: Look at their memorable glimpses, 7 points

Popular American actress Billie Lourd shared a picture with mom Carrie Fisher on the sixth anniversary of her death and talked of grief amid welcoming baby girl Jackson Joanne in the absence of her mother. For those unaware, Lourd is best known for her works in Ticket To Paradise, Bookmart, and more. Billie’s mother Carrie Fisher, on the other hand, was an American actress as well who is best known for her roles in Star Wars series. Let us have a look at their memorable journey.

1. Billie Lourd pens a note in memory of her mom Carrie Fisher Penning an emotional note for her late mother Carrie Fisher, Billie took to Instagram and wrote, “It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?). And unlike most other years since she’s died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life. Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come to the reality of grief.” “My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn’t here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That’s the thing about grief. I wish my Momby were here, but she isn’t. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, and hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them. For anyone out there experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you. You are not alone. Don’t ignore either. Life can be magical and grief at the same time,” wrote Billie with love.

2. Billie Lourd and her husband Austen Rydell welcome their child Billie Lourd was born July 17, 1992, in Los Angeles, California, and is the only child of actress Carrie Fisher and Bryan Lourd. Years passed by. Now, 30-year-old Billie is married to actor Austen Rydell and is blessed with two children—-a 2-year-old son Kingston Fisher and a newborn daughter Jackson Joanne. Billie and Austen welcomed their daughter on December 12.

3. Carrie Fisher and her Star Wars journey Carrie Fisher rose to fame after her powerful performance in the Star Wars series. She played Princess Leia in the Star Wars films (1977–1983). She also marked her presence in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017). The Last Jedi was released one year after Carrie’s death. Following her mother’s footsteps, Billie also appears as Lieutenant Connix in the Star Wars sequel trilogy (2015–2019).

4. Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' California Ranch sells for $2.85 Million As reported by TMZ, Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds' California Ranch was sold for $2.85 million. Real estate sources told TMZ, “Debbie and Carrie's ranch in Creston -- which is about 3 hours north of L.A. in San Luis Obispo County -- sold for the asking price of $2.85 million.” The publication reported that the mother-daughter duo stayed there for 30 years with their family. 5. Billie Lourd remembers her late mom Carrie Fisher's 66th Birthday Billie, who was pregnant in October this year, dropped an emotional post on her mother’s birthday. In an Instagram post, Billie wrote, “My Momby would have been 66 today. I woke up this morning feeling like I should write some longwise grief advice caption like I know what the f--k I'm talking about. But then I realized even after 6 years I still have no formula or map of what to do on days like these. You can never be an expert in grief. It is forever changing—the ultimate shapeshifter."