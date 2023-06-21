Billionaire Hamish Harding’s stepson attends Blink-182 show while father is onboard missing Titanic submarine

Hamish Harding, a British billionaire and explorer had paid OceanGate Expeditions about $250,000 for a ticket on the submersible that traveled at the bottom of the ocean to visit more than 100 year old wreckage of the Titanic. Harding along with four other passengers was onboard on the submersible.

On Sunday, surface crews had lost contact with the submersible around an hour and forty-five minutes into their trip. Ever since then there have been no contact between surface crew and submersible members.

Amidst all these, Harding’s stepson Brian Szasz has taken a controversial decision. Here is everything to know about the same.

Brian Szasz on his missing stepfather Hamish Harding

On Monday, Brian Szasz revealed in a Facebook post that his stepfather Hamish Harding is one of the missing members onboard the missing Titanic sub. He wrote, “Hamish my stepdad is lost in a submarine, thoughts and prayers that the rescue mission will be successful.”

A mere 20 minutes later, Szasz posted a picture of himself at a Blink-182 concert. He was seen in front of the official merchandise tent at the show and wrote, “It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!”

Szasz 'friends expressed their support in the comment section. One wrote, “They would absolutely want you to be there and enjoying yourself. Obviously your thoughts are with them. They know that!” Another added, “Every moment matters. Life doesn’t stop for anyone. You have to keep living.”

However, some people raised eyebrows over Brian Szasz’s decision to attend the concert while his stepfather is trapped in a dark vessel 12,000 feet down beneath the Atlantic Ocean. The coast guard said that the submersible had a 96 hour emergency supply of oxygen onboard, which would have 40 hours left on Tuesday.

