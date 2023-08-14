Billions Season 7: Where to watch online? Release date, cast, showtime and more
The first episode of Billions Season 7 premiered last Friday, on August 11th. Find all the essential information regarding online streaming options, showtime details, and episode recap right here
Fans' much-anticipated series Billions season 7 finally aired last Friday. However, this season brings a bittersweet farewell as it marks the final installment of the series. Since its inception in 2016, Billions has consistently captivated its audience with a compelling storyline. The conclusion of the series this year has left the audience feeling emotional. As a treat for the fans, their favorite character Bobby Axelrod, portrayed by Damian Lewis, will make a reappearance in the final season.
Billions Season 7 : Cast and Release Date
The cast for Season 7 of Billions features Maggie Siff in the role of Wendy Rhoades, Corey Stoll portraying Michael Thomas Aquinas Prince, Paul Giamatti as Charles "Chuck" Rhoades Jr., and David Costabile taking on the character of Mike Wags Wagner and many more.
Billions season 7 is streaming on Paramount+ and Showtime. The series aired on Paramount+ on Friday, August 11. And it will be airing on Showtime on August 13. To keep the audience engaged throughout for weeks, Billions season 7 will comprise 12 episodes. According to the economic times, here are the date of release of each episode on both the platforms:
Billions Season 7 : Release Schedule on Paramount+
Episode 1 - Tower of London – August 11
Episode 2 - Original Sin – August 18
Episode 3 - Winston Dick Energy – August 25
Episode 4 - September 1
Episode 5 - September 8
Episode 6 - September 15
Episode 7 - September 22
Episode 8 - September 29
Episode 9 - October 6
Episode 10 - October 13
Episode 11 - October 20
Episode 12 - October 27
Billions Season 7: Release Schedule on Showtime
Episode 1 - Tower of London – August 13
Episode 2 - Original Sin – August 20
Episode 3 - Winston Dick Energy – August 27
Episode 4 – September 3
Episode 5 – September 10
Episode 6 – September 17
Episode 7 – September 24
Episode 8 – October 1
Episode 9 – October 8
Episode 10 – October 15
Episode 11 – October 22
Episode 12 – October 29
Billions Season 7 : Episode 1 premiere details
In Season 6 Axelord went to Switzerland to elude legal troubles, leaving another affluent person to take his place. After which season 6 showcased Paul Giamatti's Chuck Rhoades locked in a confrontation with Prince (Corey Stoll) over a complex crypto tax evasion scheme. And the finale revealed that Chuck remains an active player in the game. Now at the end of season 7, Bobby Axelord will make a comeback. He is summoned by three of his closest friends - Wendy (Maggie Stiff), Wags (David Costabile), Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) - in order to defeat a devil who is far worse than the devil we know.
