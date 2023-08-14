Billions Season 7: Where to watch online? Release date, cast, showtime and more

Fans' much-anticipated series Billions season 7 finally aired last Friday. However, this season brings a bittersweet farewell as it marks the final installment of the series. Since its inception in 2016, Billions has consistently captivated its audience with a compelling storyline. The conclusion of the series this year has left the audience feeling emotional. As a treat for the fans, their favorite character Bobby Axelrod, portrayed by Damian Lewis, will make a reappearance in the final season.

Billions Season 7 : Cast and Release Date

The cast for Season 7 of Billions features Maggie Siff in the role of Wendy Rhoades, Corey Stoll portraying Michael Thomas Aquinas Prince, Paul Giamatti as Charles "Chuck" Rhoades Jr., and David Costabile taking on the character of Mike Wags Wagner and many more.

Billions season 7 is streaming on Paramount+ and Showtime. The series aired on Paramount+ on Friday, August 11. And it will be airing on Showtime on August 13. To keep the audience engaged throughout for weeks, Billions season 7 will comprise 12 episodes. According to the economic times, here are the date of release of each episode on both the platforms:

Billions Season 7 : Release Schedule on Paramount+

Episode 1 - Tower of London – August 11

Episode 2 - Original Sin – August 18

Episode 3 - Winston Dick Energy – August 25

Episode 4 - September 1

Episode 5 - September 8

Episode 6 - September 15

Episode 7 - September 22

Episode 8 - September 29

Episode 9 - October 6

Episode 10 - October 13

Episode 11 - October 20

Episode 12 - October 27

Billions Season 7: Release Schedule on Showtime

Episode 1 - Tower of London – August 13

Episode 2 - Original Sin – August 20

Episode 3 - Winston Dick Energy – August 27

Episode 4 – September 3

Episode 5 – September 10

Episode 6 – September 17

Episode 7 – September 24

Episode 8 – October 1

Episode 9 – October 8

Episode 10 – October 15

Episode 11 – October 22

Episode 12 – October 29

Billions Season 7 : Episode 1 premiere details

In Season 6 Axelord went to Switzerland to elude legal troubles, leaving another affluent person to take his place. After which season 6 showcased Paul Giamatti's Chuck Rhoades locked in a confrontation with Prince (Corey Stoll) over a complex crypto tax evasion scheme. And the finale revealed that Chuck remains an active player in the game. Now at the end of season 7, Bobby Axelord will make a comeback. He is summoned by three of his closest friends - Wendy (Maggie Stiff), Wags (David Costabile), Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) - in order to defeat a devil who is far worse than the devil we know.

Watch the Trailor of Billions Season 7

