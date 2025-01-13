Billy Bob Thornton Reflects On Landman Finale and Shares Message To L.A. Fire Victims
Billy Bob Thornton opens up about the intense season finale of Landman, his experiences filming the show, and his thoughts on a potential second season.
Billy Bob Thornton unpacked the intense finale of Landman, Paramount+’s hit series on the Texas oil industry. The finale saw Thornton’s character, Tommy Norris, face heightened danger, including a violent abduction by the cartel.
Despite this, Tommy’s resilience shone through as he struck a tense deal with cartel boss Gallino, played by Andy Garcia. “This finale felt like a full circle, but with much higher stakes,” Thornton told The Hollywood Reporter.
Thornton praised the script by Taylor Sheridan and the support of Paramount. “The dialogue really captured the characters, and working with this cast and crew was a joy,” he said.
The finale also sets the stage for potential future storylines as Tommy grapples with pressures from the cartel, his family, and his new role at M-Tex Oil.
The abduction scene was a standout for Thornton, who performed his own stunts. “That was all me. I had stuff dumped on my head, and by the end of the night, I was exhausted,” he revealed.
Thornton also reflected on his scenes with Andy Garcia, calling them natural and impactful. “Andy and I worked well together; it felt very real.”
The finale delves into Tommy’s challenges balancing family and career. Thornton described Tommy’s complex relationships with his children and ex-wife.
He shared that he loves his family but is under immense pressure from all sides. Thornton likened Tommy to a lone coyote, constantly fighting to survive.
Beyond the show, Thornton shared a message for Los Angeles fire victims. “My heart goes out to those affected,” he said, recalling losing his home in the 1993 Malibu fires. “Life and family are what truly matter.”
