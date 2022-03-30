Billy Crystal jokes about Will Smith and Chris Rock's slapping incident at Oscars during Broadway rehearsal

Following Oscars 2022, if there's one thing that everyone is talking about, it's Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation on stage. While celebrities have been weighing in on the shocking incident, recently former Oscars host, Billy Crystal cracked a joke about the Oscars incident during one of his Broadway rehearsals for Mr Saturday Night.

The actor following the final dress rehearsal of his musical Mr Saturday Night, which makes its first preview on Tuesday, gave a speech that consisted of a joke regarding Will Smith's reaction to Chris Rock's joke. He said, "We got through a show and no one got slapped. Unbelievable." Interestingly, Crystal has been a host at the Academy Awards nine times and it looks like the recent incident even got him all surprised.

Several celebrities have been reacting to the incident and recently, The Batman actress Zoe Kravitz also made a comment about the confrontation as she took to Instagram and wrote a caption that criticised Smith's reaction. Relating to his behaviour, Kravitz wrote, "here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now", via Just Jared.

Will Smith himself also shared a public apology for Chris Rock on his Instagram as he criticised his own actions and said, "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be." The slapping incident has become one of the biggest talking points of this year's ceremony and The Academy has maintained that they will be conducting a formal review of it.

