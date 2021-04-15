Billy Eichner's 'Maybe you’re the first gay Bachelor' clip goes viral after Colton Underwood comes out

Billy Eichner's old interview with Colton Underwood joking about 'first gay Bachelor' has now resurfaced online after the latter came out as gay.

Bachelor Nation's Colton Underwood in his recent interview with Good Morning America came out as gay. After his tell-all interview, Underwood has been receiving massive support from not only the film and TV industry but also fans of the show. Amid the huge support that he is receiving online, a 2019 interview of Colton along with actor and comedian Billy Eichner who had appeared on The Bachelor for an episode is now going viral.

In this clip, Eichner can be seen in conversation with Underwood, during which, Billy is seen making a joke about Colton being gay. The Billy on the Street star is seen discussing with Underwood about his partner preferences and at one point says, "The first thing I do, I'm gay, I know that's a shock, Colton and that, I think, you should look into." Further teasing Underwood over it, Eichner then says, "Maybe you're the first gay Bachelor and we don't even know!"

Colton remains speechless after Billy's comment and can be seen smiling. After netizens dug up this exchange between Eichner and Underwood, the former also took to Twitter to react to the same. Billy tweeted saying, "I’m happy for @colton. If you’re gay, be gay! I’ve been gay forever & I love it!"

Check out Billy Eichner and Colton Underwood's conversation here:

Underwood has also received a lot of support from other big television personalities such as Andy Cohen, Dan Levy among others, who congratulated and supported him on his coming out. Schitt's Creek Dan Levy wrote a heartwarming post on Twitter saying, "'Coming out' can be a terrifying, uncomfortable, and traumatizing experience because we still live in a world where we are made to fear the consequences of living freely. Let that sink in. So happy for @colton Underwood. His courage will [undoubtedly] save lives today."

ALSO READ: Colton Underwood comes out as gay; Bachelor Nation's Hannah Godwin, Tayshia Adams, Onyeka Ehie express support

Share your comment ×